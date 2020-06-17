Samsung has launched its next-generation Frame TV 2020 in three different sizes. The new Frame TV features Samsung's QLED screen technology and comes with Quantum processors, voice assistant support, as well as a dedicated Art Store with over 1,200 artworks. Meanwhile, the company has also expanded its Smart TV line-up in the country by announcing models in 4K, Full-HD, and HD-ready options.

Design and display Samsung Frame TV (2020): At a glance

Samsung Frame TV comes in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All the models share the same design and offer a QLED panel with a 4K (3480x2160 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR 10+ support. When not being used, the display turns into a picture frame that showcases over 1,200 art forms. For audio, the televisions pack dual 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Frame TV (2020) is powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K, coupled with sensors to adjust the brightness and contrast of the screen based on surrounding light. There is also an Active Voice Amplifier feature to boost audio. The television also gets support for Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, and smart home access via the SmartThings app and One Remote Control.

Pricing What about pricing?

The Samsung Frame TV starts at Rs. 74,990 for the 50-inch model and goes up to Rs. 1,39,990 for the top-end 65-inch variant. As for the new Smart TVs, the 43-inch 4K TV costs Rs. 36,990, the 43-inch Full-HD TV is priced at Rs. 31,990, and the 32-inch HD-ready TV carries a tag of Rs. 14,490.

Deals and discounts Launch offers on the TVs