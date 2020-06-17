Realme has teased the launch of a new mid-range handset, the Realme X3, in India. The phone was recently spotted in a Google Play Console listing and on the BIS certification website. Though the company is yet to announce an official launch date, the device is expected to make its way to our shores in late-June alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Destined to get closer to the Xceptional, Xquisite Xtraordinary, #realmeX3 is on its way.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/a9ZMnNVoMb — realme (@realmemobiles) June 15, 2020

Design and display Realme X3: At a glance

The Realme X3 is rumored to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the top-left corner and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the handset is expected to have a gradient-finished panel housing a quad-camera setup. The device will feature a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a 16MP+2MP dual-lens selfie snapper is expected. The rear camera is likely to support 4K video recording, while the front camera might record Full-HD videos.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 is expected to come with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. The handset is likely to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?