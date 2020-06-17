-
Xiaomi's mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale once again today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro. It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a punch-hole design, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and slim bezel at the bottom. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in three shades of Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
Information
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64MP camera
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much does it cost?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,499 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 17,999 for the mid-tier 6GB/128GB variant. The top-end 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999.