-
At a time when most of the countries are under lockdowns, trying to fight a pandemic, Pornhub is doing what it does best - entertain.
A few months ago, the adult content provider made its Premium subscription free for users around the world, and now, it is bringing a new couple-focused offering called Premium Lovers.
Here's all about it.
-
-
Offering
Premium Lovers - What makes it different?
-
With Premium Lovers, you will get all the benefits of Pornhub Premium on a couple-focused shared account, where you can create a 'lover's playlist' to share your favorite adult videos with your partner.
It will also let you choose the option to receive video suggestions based on the preferences/likes of your partner.
-
Goal
Goal to make people aware about their partner's fantasies
-
Evidently, the goal behind features like these is to make Premium users aware of the fantasies of their partners, with no secrets in between.
Pornhub's team conducted a survey of Premium users and found that 64% of the respondents wanted to know their partners' fantasies while 68% believed that knowing these preferences can have a positive impact on their relationships.
-
Possibility
People can have a more satisfying sex life
-
According to Pornhub VP Corey Price, studies have shown that couples that watch porn together have a more satisfying sex life.
"We decided to introduce our Premium Lovers membership...to provide couples with a resource that can not only help spice up their relationships in quarantine but also to help each partner learn even more about their lover on a sexual level," Price said.
-
Price
How much does it cost?
-
Pornhub's Premium Lovers subscription is free for seven days, but once that is exhausted, you will have to pay either $14.99 per month or $142.99 annually for the shared account for two.
In comparison, standard Pornhub Premium for one user comes at $9.99 per month or $95.88/year. Both options will provide you over 125,000 ad-free videos in quality between HD to 4K.