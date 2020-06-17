At a time when most of the countries are under lockdowns, trying to fight a pandemic, Pornhub is doing what it does best - entertain. A few months ago, the adult content provider made its Premium subscription free for users around the world, and now, it is bringing a new couple-focused offering called Premium Lovers. Here's all about it.

Offering Premium Lovers - What makes it different?

With Premium Lovers, you will get all the benefits of Pornhub Premium on a couple-focused shared account, where you can create a 'lover's playlist' to share your favorite adult videos with your partner. It will also let you choose the option to receive video suggestions based on the preferences/likes of your partner.

Goal Goal to make people aware about their partner's fantasies

Evidently, the goal behind features like these is to make Premium users aware of the fantasies of their partners, with no secrets in between. Pornhub's team conducted a survey of Premium users and found that 64% of the respondents wanted to know their partners' fantasies while 68% believed that knowing these preferences can have a positive impact on their relationships.

Possibility People can have a more satisfying sex life

According to Pornhub VP Corey Price, studies have shown that couples that watch porn together have a more satisfying sex life. "We decided to introduce our Premium Lovers membership...to provide couples with a resource that can not only help spice up their relationships in quarantine but also to help each partner learn even more about their lover on a sexual level," Price said.

Price How much does it cost?