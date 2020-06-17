Xiaomi's first laptops in India, the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, are available on sale today via Amazon and Mi India website. To recall, they were launched last week and are up for grabs for the first time. Both the models pack 14-inch Full-HD displays, run on 10th-generation Intel processors and offer 10 hours of battery life.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: At a glance

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a brushed-metal finish and sports a bezel-less design to offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs around 1.35kg. The laptop offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display, combined with a scissor-style keyboard, multi-touch supporting trackpad, and stereo speakers which support DTS audio processing.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 46Wh battery which can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Information Connectivity options

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop gets 2 USB 3.1 ports, a Type-C port, one USB 2.0 port, and support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. It also supports Mi Blaze Unlock, Mi Quickshare, and comes bundled with a USB webcam.

Features Meanwhile, what about Mi Notebook 14

Featuring a brushed-metallic chassis, the Mi Notebook 14 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and weighs 1.5kg. The laptop runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (optional), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage. It is also touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing A look at the pricing and launch offers