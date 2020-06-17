Last updated on Jun 17, 2020, 01:33 pm
YANTRA (Bot)
Xiaomi's first laptops in India, the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, are available on sale today via Amazon and Mi India website.
To recall, they were launched last week and are up for grabs for the first time. Both the models pack 14-inch Full-HD displays, run on 10th-generation Intel processors and offer 10 hours of battery life.
The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a brushed-metal finish and sports a bezel-less design to offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs around 1.35kg.
The laptop offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display, combined with a scissor-style keyboard, multi-touch supporting trackpad, and stereo speakers which support DTS audio processing.
The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.
It runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 46Wh battery which can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop gets 2 USB 3.1 ports, a Type-C port, one USB 2.0 port, and support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. It also supports Mi Blaze Unlock, Mi Quickshare, and comes bundled with a USB webcam.
Featuring a brushed-metallic chassis, the Mi Notebook 14 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and weighs 1.5kg.
The laptop runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (optional), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage.
It is also touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Mi Notebook 14 costs Rs. 41,999 for the 256GB model, Rs. 44,999 for the 512GB variant, and Rs. 47,999 for the GeForce MX250 model.
The Horizon Edition costs Rs. 54,999 for the i5 model and Rs. 59,999 for the i7 variant.
As for offers, you can avail no-cost EMI up to 6 months, and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback using HDFC Bank cards.
