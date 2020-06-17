-
The Samsung Galaxy A21s, which was unveiled in the UK in March, has been launched in India today. The handset arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A21.
As for highlights, it has an in-trend punch-hole design, a quad rear camera module, mid-range internals, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, a plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio at a pixel density of 270ppi.
Further, the handset is available in three different shades of Black, White, and Blue.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfie lovers, the device houses a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera.
Moreover, both the rear and front cameras support Full-HD recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed by an Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
Under the hood, the device runs Android 10-based One UI and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.
It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a headphone jack.
Information
Pricing and sale
The Samsung Galaxy A21s costs Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/64GB model. It will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and other major online as well as offline retailers starting today.