The Samsung Galaxy A21s, which was unveiled in the UK in March, has been launched in India today. The handset arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A21. As for highlights, it has an in-trend punch-hole design, a quad rear camera module, mid-range internals, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A21s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, a plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio at a pixel density of 270ppi. Further, the handset is available in three different shades of Black, White, and Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfie lovers, the device houses a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras support Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed by an Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). Under the hood, the device runs Android 10-based One UI and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and sale