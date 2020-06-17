As many as 52 'China-linked' apps, including some popular ones, have been deemed unsafe by Indian intelligence agencies. They have asked the government to either block these services or advise the public to refrain from using them, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. Here's all you need to know about the issue and the apps in question.

Issue Apps likely to be a threat to India's security

According to HT's sources, the 52 apps in question have been red-flagged over safety concerns and the fact they send a lot of data to servers outside India. A senior government official said that the agencies' recommendation to get them blocked or warn people has been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, which deemed these apps could be a threat to national security.

Apps Which are the apps in question?

The list of apps sent to the government includes services across categories ranging from social media to shopping. In the social and communication segment, the red-flagged candidates are TikTok, Zoom, LIKE, Helo, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, Vigo Video, Kwai, Bigo Live, Weibo, WeChat, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, and Mi Community. Meanwhile, the shopping apps are ClubFactory, SHEIN, Mi Store, and ROMWE.

Other apps Other apps included those for file-sharing, accessing news, more

Among others, the list of apps includes services for things like gaming, sharing files, mailing, and accessing news. They include Mail Master, Parallel Space, QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, QQ Launcher, QQ SecurityCentre, QQ Player, QQ Music, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, and Clean Master- Cheetah.

More apps And, some more!

The list also included Vault-Hide, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, Xender, NewsDog, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, and DU Browser. Notably, all the aforementioned apps come from known developers and have got millions of downloads on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Examination Now, all the apps will be examined closely