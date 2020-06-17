Samsung is offering a massive discount on its Galaxy Note 10 Lite model, making the affordable phablet all the more attractive. The company has introduced a cashback offer wherein Citibank credit card and debit cardholders can get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 when buying the handset from Amazon. Notably, the offer is valid until August 6 this year.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with ultra-fine bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-built fingerprint sensor. It also has a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with a triple camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts at Rs. 40,000