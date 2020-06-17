-
Samsung is offering a massive discount on its Galaxy Note 10 Lite model, making the affordable phablet all the more attractive.
The company has introduced a cashback offer wherein Citibank credit card and debit cardholders can get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 when buying the handset from Amazon.
Notably, the offer is valid until August 6 this year.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with ultra-fine bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module.
The handset offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-built fingerprint sensor.
It also has a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with a triple camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts at Rs. 40,000
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite costs Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM model and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM version. However, those who avail the Citibank cashback offer can effectively buy the former at Rs. 34,999 and the latter at Rs. 36,999.