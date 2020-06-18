-
TECNO Mobile has launched a new Spark Power 2 smartphone in India.
It boasts of a waterdrop notched screen, quad cameras on the rear, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The phone will go on sale starting June 23 via Flipkart.
Here are more details.
Design and display
TECNO Spark Power 2: At a glance
The TECNO Spark Power 2 features a plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset has a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colors.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The TECNO Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The phone also supports a bunch of camera modes including Bokeh mode, scene detection, AI HDR, Google Lens, and AI Beauty.
Internals
Under the hood
The TECNO Spark Power 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based HIOS 6.1 and packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It comes with support for stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
As for the pocket-pinch, the TECNO Spark Power 2 will cost Rs. 9,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It will go on sale via Flipkart on June 23 at 12 am (midnight).