Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi 10 flagship phone has received the latest Android 11 Beta 1 firmware. The software comes without Xiaomi's MIUI skin and is meant for testing and trying out upcoming features. Recently, OnePlus also rolled out the Android 11 Beta 1 for OnePlus 8 series while Vivo announced a similar firmware for its Nex 3S and iQOO 3 handsets.

New features Android 11: Things we know so far

Android 11 is the next-generation OS from Google. It brings new features and interface changes so as to improve the overall Android experience. Some notable changes include floating chat bubbles within messaging apps, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, and an updated Power menu. It also improves privacy, ensures seamless switching of audio output, and brings better media controls.

How to download the update?

The Android 11 Beta 1 firmware for Mi 10 can be downloaded from Xiaomi's website. Users should note that since this a beta version, it may throw some bugs. Hence, it is advised that you don't try the update on your main device.

Design and display Mi 10: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 has a curved edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out at the top left corner. On the rear, the device houses a quad camera setup. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also houses an in-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper at the front with a screen flash. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood