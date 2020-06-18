-
Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi 10 flagship phone has received the latest Android 11 Beta 1 firmware. The software comes without Xiaomi's MIUI skin and is meant for testing and trying out upcoming features.
Recently, OnePlus also rolled out the Android 11 Beta 1 for OnePlus 8 series while Vivo announced a similar firmware for its Nex 3S and iQOO 3 handsets.
-
-
New features
Android 11: Things we know so far
-
Android 11 is the next-generation OS from Google. It brings new features and interface changes so as to improve the overall Android experience.
Some notable changes include floating chat bubbles within messaging apps, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, and an updated Power menu. It also improves privacy, ensures seamless switching of audio output, and brings better media controls.
-
Information
How to download the update?
-
The Android 11 Beta 1 firmware for Mi 10 can be downloaded from Xiaomi's website. Users should note that since this a beta version, it may throw some bugs. Hence, it is advised that you don't try the update on your main device.
-
Design and display
Mi 10: At a glance
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 has a curved edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out at the top left corner. On the rear, the device houses a quad camera setup.
It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
It also houses an in-display fingerprint reader.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The handset has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
There is a single 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper at the front with a screen flash.
The rear camera can record 8K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse-wireless charging.
For connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, infrared port, and a Type-C port.