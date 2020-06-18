OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have once again gone on sale today via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Both the handsets offer a punch-hole design, flagship-grade internals, versatile cameras, and high-refresh screens. Meanwhile, the Pro model justifies its higher price tag by offering support for wireless charging as well as water-resistant build quality. Here are more details.

Phone #1 OnePlus 8: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Information OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The OnePlus 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Phone #2 OnePlus 8 Pro: Display and design

Separately, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,510mAh battery and supports 30W wired as well as wireless charging.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro features a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Pricing and availability What about the price?