Samsung has launched its budget-range smartphones, the Galaxy A21s and A51 5G, in France.
Both the models come with a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and mid-range internals. However, the A51 arrives as a more premium offering with an AMOLED screen, better camera sensors, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Here are more details.
Phone #1
Samsung Galaxy A21s
The Samsung Galaxy A21s offers a punch-hole design with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. On the rear, it comes with a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A21s offers a 48MP quad rear camera
The Samsung Galaxy A21s houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper.
Phone #2
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets a center-aligned punch-hole design with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, the handset draws power from an Exynos 980 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a 32MP selfie snapper
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.