Realme's popular mid-ranger, the Realme X, has started receiving a new update with the June security patch and other features.
The latest firmware comes with new applications such as Heyfun, Realme PaySa, and Realme Link along with settings optimizations and new charging animation.
To recall, the Realme X was launched in the country last July and had received the Android 10 update in February.
Information
Here's more about the update
The latest update carries the version number RMX1901EX_11.C.04. It has a size of around 469MB. Notably, the firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner but you can manually check it by going to Settings > Software Update.
Design and display
Realme X: At a glance
The Realme X sports an all-screen bezel-less design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. The body is mostly all plastic with gradient design on the rear side.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 at 394ppi. It has Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection, and sports an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme X offers a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash.
The handset also features a single motorized pop-up 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Coming to video recording on the handset, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
Realme X is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 10-based Realme UI and draws power from a 3,765mAh battery that supports 20W fast-charging support.
Furthermore, the phone comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.