Realme's popular mid-ranger, the Realme X, has started receiving a new update with the June security patch and other features. The latest firmware comes with new applications such as Heyfun, Realme PaySa, and Realme Link along with settings optimizations and new charging animation. To recall, the Realme X was launched in the country last July and had received the Android 10 update in February.

Here's more about the update

The latest update carries the version number RMX1901EX_11.C.04. It has a size of around 469MB. Notably, the firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner but you can manually check it by going to Settings > Software Update.

Design and display Realme X: At a glance

The Realme X sports an all-screen bezel-less design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. The body is mostly all plastic with gradient design on the rear side. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 at 394ppi. It has Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection, and sports an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X offers a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. The handset also features a single motorized pop-up 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. Coming to video recording on the handset, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood