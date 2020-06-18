Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced on Twitter that the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom handsets will be launched in India on June 25. The vanilla model will be a brand-new offering while the X3 SuperZoom has already debuted in Europe last month. It comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a quad rear camera with 5X periscope zoom lens.

Twitter Post

The X you are waiting for is here!

We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 #realmeX3SuperZoom.



Unveiling on 25th June at 12:30PM.

Phone #1 Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the front camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP quad camera setup

The phone features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens.

Phone #2 A look at the Realme X3 5G

The Realme X3 5G is expected to have a punch-hole display with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. It might also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the X3 5G is likely to pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Information The Realme X3 might get a quad rear camera setup

The handset will get a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor and a 2MP depth camera are expected.

