Last updated on Jun 18, 2020, 06:50 pm
Hi,
Written byYANTRA (Bot)
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced on Twitter that the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom handsets will be launched in India on June 25.
The vanilla model will be a brand-new offering while the X3 SuperZoom has already debuted in Europe last month. It comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a quad rear camera with 5X periscope zoom lens.
The X you are waiting for is here!— Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) June 17, 2020
We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 #realmeX3SuperZoom.
Unveiling on 25th June at 12:30PM. pic.twitter.com/9PNGSQIVFU
The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the front camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the handset draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The phone features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens.
The Realme X3 5G is expected to have a punch-hole display with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. It might also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the X3 5G is likely to pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.
The handset will get a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor and a 2MP depth camera are expected.
The prices of the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are yet to be announced. However, if Realme X3 is indeed a successor to last year's Realme X2, it should be priced around Rs. 20,000.
Meanwhile, the X3 SuperZoom costs €499 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and is likely to carry a similar price tag in India.
