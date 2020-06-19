Samsung Galaxy S9 series has started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with the June 2020 security patch, several users in South Korea and Germany have confirmed. The new firmware brings a host of features and improvements to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ which received the One UI 2.0 update in January this year. Here's our roundup.

Here's more about the update

The One UI 2.1 update carries version number G960NKSU3ETF4 in South Korea whereas, in Germany, the firmware version is G96xFXXU9ETF5. The size of the new software is around 896.15MB. The update brings features such as Music Share, Quick Share, Single Take camera mode, a dedicated AR Zone, updated Gallery as well as Keyboard apps, and a Quick crop option for editing images.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S9+ and S9: At a glance

The S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. On the other hand, the S9 features a smaller 5.9-inch display, but with the same resolution and aspect ratio. Both the smartphones also come with IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S9+ houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens whereas the S9 features a single 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) sensor. On the front, both the models feature an 8MP (f/1.7) selfie snapper and a 2MP dedicated iris scanner for unlocking the device. The duo also supports 4K recording at 30/60fps via the rear camera.

Internals Under the hood