Samsung Galaxy S9 series has started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with the June 2020 security patch, several users in South Korea and Germany have confirmed.
The new firmware brings a host of features and improvements to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ which received the One UI 2.0 update in January this year.
Here's our roundup.
Details
Here's more about the update
The One UI 2.1 update carries version number G960NKSU3ETF4 in South Korea whereas, in Germany, the firmware version is G96xFXXU9ETF5. The size of the new software is around 896.15MB.
The update brings features such as Music Share, Quick Share, Single Take camera mode, a dedicated AR Zone, updated Gallery as well as Keyboard apps, and a Quick crop option for editing images.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S9+ and S9: At a glance
The S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. On the other hand, the S9 features a smaller 5.9-inch display, but with the same resolution and aspect ratio.
Both the smartphones also come with IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The S9+ houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens whereas the S9 features a single 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) sensor.
On the front, both the models feature an 8MP (f/1.7) selfie snapper and a 2MP dedicated iris scanner for unlocking the device.
The duo also supports 4K recording at 30/60fps via the rear camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The S9 and S9+ are powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage (expandable up to 400GB).
The former gets a 3,000mAh battery while the Plus version packs a 3,500mAh battery. Both support 15W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging.
For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.