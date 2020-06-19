OPPO has started releasing the ColorOS 7-based Android 10 update for the 2020 A9 and A5 smartphones. The update brings a bunch of features including a new interface, optimized Smart Sidebar, three-finger screenshot, navigation gestures 3.0, system-wide dark mode, new Focus Mode, and Government of India's DigiLocker service. As per the company, the roll-out of the update is happening in India as well.

Here's more about the update

The ColorOS 7 based update for both the models carries the version number CPH1931EX_11.C.65_1650_202006102350. Users can check it manually by heading to Settings > Software Update. However, the update may take time to appear since it is being rolled out in batches.

Design and display OPPO A9 2020 and A5 2020: At a glance

The OPPO A9 and A5 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9. Both the devices feature a bezel-less display with waterdrop notch design and use Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection. The A9 and A5 also don a similar plastic body and offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A9 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP lens. On the other hand, the A5 also gets an identical setup but with a 12MP main lens. Further, the A9 features a single 16MP front camera whereas the A5 offers an 8MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood