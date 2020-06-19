In order to cater to the education sector and small businesses, Acer has launched its budget notebook, the Acer One 14, in India at Rs. 22,999. The device boasts of a 14-inch screen, Intel Pentium Gold processor, a chiclet keyboard, and all the standard ports as well as connectivity options. Moreover, it comes with Windows 10 Home (pre-installed). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Acer One 14: At a glance

The Acer One 14 sports a black plastic body with Acer branding on the top and a conventional display with proportionate bezels on all sides. It has a 14-inch anti-glare LED display with an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) resolution. The blacked-out deck houses a standard keyboard and a trackpad with dedicated left and right mouse click buttons.

Information Media and connectivity

The Acer One 14 offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; has two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, a Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI port, and a VGA port. The device also gets an HD webcam along with microphone for making video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The Acer One 14 laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor, paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB. The notebook comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home version and has a claimed battery life of four hours. It comes in a single black color.

Information What about the price?