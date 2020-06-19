-
In order to cater to the education sector and small businesses, Acer has launched its budget notebook, the Acer One 14, in India at Rs. 22,999.
The device boasts of a 14-inch screen, Intel Pentium Gold processor, a chiclet keyboard, and all the standard ports as well as connectivity options. Moreover, it comes with Windows 10 Home (pre-installed).
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Acer One 14: At a glance
-
The Acer One 14 sports a black plastic body with Acer branding on the top and a conventional display with proportionate bezels on all sides.
It has a 14-inch anti-glare LED display with an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) resolution. The blacked-out deck houses a standard keyboard and a trackpad with dedicated left and right mouse click buttons.
-
Information
Media and connectivity
-
The Acer One 14 offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; has two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, a Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI port, and a VGA port. The device also gets an HD webcam along with microphone for making video calls.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Acer One 14 laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor, paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB.
The notebook comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home version and has a claimed battery life of four hours.
It comes in a single black color.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The Acer One 14 starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The laptop can be bought via the Acer India website as well as from more than 1,500 Acer channel partner stores across the nation.