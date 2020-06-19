The latest line of MacBooks - 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air - is running into connectivity issues, creating problems for a number of users around the world. According to a series of complaints on Reddit and Apple Support Communities, the machines fail to recognize USB 2.0 accessories, freezing them completely. Here's all you need to know about it.

Configuration 2020 models only support USB-C devices

All 2020 MacBook models carry USB-C ports, which means you need to use a hub or adapter to connect peripherals using legacy standards, including USB 2.0. However, going by the complaints shared online, connecting USB 2.0 devices through the hub is creating problems on the MacBooks, resulting in the random disconnection of the accessories, be it a mouse or a keyboard or something else.

Concerns This is really annoying for users

The fact that a connected device could freeze randomly and stop functioning (imagine mouse not moving) is evidently frustrating for MacBook users. Their complaints indicate that the problem is hard to replicate but occurs mostly after using the machine for some time and using two USB 2.0 devices through the hub at the same time. Accessories using other standards work just fine.

Quote Here's what one affected MacBook user said

"When I use an external USB-C hub in any port of my MBP, and connect USB 2.0 devices that include a Filco keyboard and a Razer DeathAdder mouse...after a while (minute or hours) the USB 2.0 devices will stop responding (keyboard dead, mouse not moving)."

Workaround Some ways to work around the glitch

When the devices go unresponsive, you can restart the PC to get them to work again, but there is no guarantee that they will not stop again, MacRumors reported. Some user reports also suggest that using a Thunderbolt hub instead of a USB one can help solve the problem but that is not an easy solution, given that Thunderbolt hubs are costlier.

Response No word from Apple on the matter