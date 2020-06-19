Motorola has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Moto G7 Play. At present, the update is being rolled out in Brazil but the company is expected to release it in other countries soon. The new firmware features all the Android 10's goodies including a refreshed interface design, system-wide dark-mode, smart replies, and improved navigation gestures.

A bit about the update

The update comes with version number QPY30.52-22 and is being pushed in phases. You will receive an update notification when the firmware is available for your device. However, you can also manually check for the update by going to Settings >System updates.

Design and display Moto G7 Play: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto G7 Play sports a notched screen with a thick bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a single camera and fingerprint sensor. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1512 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is available in Deep Indigo, Fine Gold, and Starry Black color variants.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone comes equipped with a single rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling. Coming to video recording on the Moto G7 Play, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood