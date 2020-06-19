-
Expanding its range of affordable 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Enjoy 20 Pro in its home country.
The handset has a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, a triple rear camera, and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.
It is currently available for pre-booking in China, but details about its price and launch in global markets remain under the wraps.
Design and display
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro: At a glance
The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro gets a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it comes in Dark Blue, Galaxy Silver, and Magic Night Black color options.
Information
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro features a 48MP triple rear camera
The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G support, a headphone jack, and a Type-C Port.
Information
Finally, what about the pricing?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Enjoy 20 Pro costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 21,500) for the entry-level 6GB RAM variant while the top-tier 8GB RAM model comes at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 24,800). It will go on sale in China from June 24 onwards.