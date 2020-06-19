OPPO's mid-range smartphone, the A52, which was announced way back in April, has finally gone on sale in India. The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and is up for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the A52 offers an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier internals including a Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Design and display OPPO A52: At a glance

The OPPO A52 sports an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It offers a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi. Further, the smartphone is offered in Twilight Black and Stream White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. Notably, the rear camera can handle 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A52 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (on the India-specific model). The handset runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

