OPPO's mid-range smartphone, the A52, which was announced way back in April, has finally gone on sale in India.
The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and is up for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, the A52 offers an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier internals including a Snapdragon 665 chipset.
Design and display
OPPO A52: At a glance
The OPPO A52 sports an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
It offers a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.
Further, the smartphone is offered in Twilight Black and Stream White color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Notably, the rear camera can handle 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A52 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (on the India-specific model).
The handset runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Pricing and offers
The OPPO A52 can be purchased from Flipkart and Amazon at Rs. 16,990 for the single 6GB/128GB variant. On Flipkart, Axis bank Credit cardholders can enjoy a 5% unlimited cashback offer whereas SBI credit cardholders can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon.