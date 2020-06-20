Honor is working to launch a new Honor 30 Lite (aka Honor 30 Youth Edition in China) smartphone in global markets sometime soon. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the complete specifications of the handset. According to the tip-off, the Honor 30 Lite will sport a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

Design and display Honor 30 Lite: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Honor 30 Lite will come with an edge-to-edge screen bearing a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it is tipped to house a triple rear camera setup. Further, the handset is likely to offer a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the handset is expected to comprise a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 30 Lite is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Under the hood, the device is likely to house a 4,000mAh battery with 22W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, 5G support, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?