ZTE sub-brand Nubia has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update along with Redmagic 3.0 skin for its last year's Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone. The new firmware brings a host of new features including a game space, screen mirroring, improved Neo AI smart system, dark mode, updated animations, optimized picture-in-picture and split-screen multitasking modes. Here are more details.

How to download the update?

The firmware is currently being rolled out in China and is expected to arrive in other regions soon. However, you can manually check for the firmware by going to Settings > System Updates.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 3: At a glance

The Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a conventional display with prominent bezels, and an in-built cooling fan for faster heat dissipation. On the rear, the handset houses a single camera, an RGB light panel, and a fingerprint reader. Moreover, the device gets a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset has a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera, while on the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) shooter for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 15fps, and the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood