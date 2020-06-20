Nubia's Red Magic 5G Lite smartphone has been launched in Spain and can be availed on a monthly contract basis via Vodafone. The handset is essentially a lower-spec variant of the Red Magic 5G. It packs a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, an OLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite: At a glance

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a conventional screen with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup. It features a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a built-in fingerprint reader. It also gets touch-sensitive gaming triggers on the shoulders. It comes in a single Black color.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 8MP selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Nubia UI 8.0 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G support, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?