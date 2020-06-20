Samsung has reduced the price of its affordable phablet, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in India by Rs. 4,000. The price drop, applicable to both online and offline markets, brings the starting price of the device down to Rs. 37,999. In fact, with the earlier-announced Citibank cashback offer, buyers can now buy the device at an effective price of Rs. 32,999.

Pocket-pinch Here's a look at the new prices

With the latest price cut, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite now costs Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM model. Moreover, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 5,000 by making payments through Citibank cards. For non-Citibank users, the company has introduced a discount of Rs. 2,000 on online payment made via any card.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with ultra-fine bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood