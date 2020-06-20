-
Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update for the Mi 10 smartphone in India. The new firmware is bring pushed in a phased manner as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
According to the changelog, the update brings support for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC) along with the April 2020 security patch, optimized status bar as well as notification shade.
Information
Details about the update
The MIUI 11 update carries version number V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM and has a download size of around 2.5GB. The roll-out is happening in a phased manner, hence not everyone will receive the update just yet. However, you can check it by going to Settings >System updates.
The company has also made the ROM packages available for those who want to manually update their devices.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Mi 10
The Mi 10 gets an aluminum-glass body, punch-hole design with curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi 10 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset now runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.