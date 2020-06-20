Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update for the Mi 10 smartphone in India. The new firmware is bring pushed in a phased manner as an over-the-air (OTA) update. According to the changelog, the update brings support for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC) along with the April 2020 security patch, optimized status bar as well as notification shade.

Details about the update

The MIUI 11 update carries version number V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM and has a download size of around 2.5GB. The roll-out is happening in a phased manner, hence not everyone will receive the update just yet. However, you can check it by going to Settings >System updates. The company has also made the ROM packages available for those who want to manually update their devices.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling Mi 10

The Mi 10 gets an aluminum-glass body, punch-hole design with curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Internals Under the hood