Xiaomi has increased the prices of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual smartphones in India once again. The mid-range Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has become costlier by Rs. 500, while the affordable Redmi 8A Dual handset has received a price hike of Rs. 300. Notably, the new prices are now reflecting on Mi.com as well as Amazon India.

Here's a look at the updated pricing

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The top-spec 8GB/128GB variant, however, has not received a price hike and continues to sell for Rs. 19,999. The Redmi 8A Dual is now priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB/32GB model while the prices of 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB variants remain unchanged.

Phone #1 Here's recalling Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It runs on Android 9-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 13MP dual rear camera

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a dual rear camera comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, the device houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 About the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design. It gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,020mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a quad rear camera