Apple's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick start on June 22, Monday, as an "online-only experience". The virtual event will be free for millions of developers around the world and have a keynote, dozens of developer sessions, and a number of product updates. Let's take a look at what is to come as well as the details of the live stream.

Highlight Keynote from top Apple executives

When tech giants like Google and Facebook decided to cancel their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple took the online-only approach to continue its work while keeping everyone safe. However, even during these extraordinary circumstances, some things will remain unchanged, like the opening keynote, which will be headed by CEO Tim Cook and possibly senior executives Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi.

Announcements What is expected from the keynote?

The keynote brings a number of software and hardware products, appealing to both Apple developers and fans alike. On the software side, this year's presentation is expected to include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16 with new capabilities. Meanwhile, in the hardware category, the company could announce a new iMac, Apple TV 4K, and possibly the long-rumored Apple AirTags.

Shift More importantly, we could see the shift to ARM-based Macs

Along with the fancy hardware and software, Apple could also announce the shift from Intel-based chips to its own custom-made ARM-based chips for Macs. The move, if announced, would take a year or more to be implemented but will be the biggest news from WWDC, allowing Apple to offer thinner laptops with enhanced power efficiency and better graphics performance.

Live stream When and where to watch Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote?