Realme's budget smartphone, the Narzo 10A, will be up for grabs through a flash sale at 12 pm on June 23 via Flipkart and Realme India's website. To recall, the handset was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10, after being delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. It packs a triple rear camera setup, an Helio G70 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing What about pricing and offers?

Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,499 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. On Flipkart, customers will get Rs. 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5% cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and an extra 5% discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. On Realme.com, Mobikwik offers cashback up to Rs. 500. No-cost EMI plans for 3-12 months are also available.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A bears a waterdrop notched design, a thick bottom bezel, and has weather-sealed ports. On the rear, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Moreover, the device gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in two color options: Blue and White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Narzo 10A features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/1.8) depth sensor along with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Both the front and the rear cameras are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood