OPPO F15 is getting a new Blazing Blue color variant in India, five months after its launch on our shores. The company has teased the launch of the variant on its YouTube channel. Moreover, it has also appeared on e-retailer Croma's website, where the new variant seems to be listed right now. Its specifications are identical to the previously launched versions of the phone.

Design and display OPPO F15: At a glance

The OPPO F15 comes with a waterdrop notched design, sporting a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Moreover, the handset houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. And, the device is offered in three color options: Lightening Black, Unicorn White, and the all-new Blazing Blue.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, 2MP B/W (f/2.4) monochrome sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO F15 is powered by an octa-core Helio P70 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 9-based Color OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. Moreover, it supports the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?