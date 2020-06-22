Realme's upcoming smartphone, the X3 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM. Separately, a Google Play console listing claimed that the device has a display resolution of 1080x2400 pixels; it runs on Android 10, and packs a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. However, it now seems that a Snapdragon 765G processor is more likely because of the low Geekbench score.

Understanding Geekbench and the way it grades CPU performance

Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform which enables the grading of processors based on single or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate score. The process is similar when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

What are the scores of Realme X3?

The Realme X3 appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX2085. The listing, with an upload date of June 20, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 2,307 and a multi-core score of 8,216.

Realme X3: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X3 is expected to come with an edge-to-edge screen and a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it should house a quad camera setup. It will feature a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone should get a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro-shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. Up front, a dual selfie-snapper with a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera is expected. The rear and front cameras should record 4K and Full-HD videos at 30fps, respectively.

Under the hood

The Realme X3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

