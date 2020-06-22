-
From offers on yearly subscriptions to the ability to host group sessions, Spotify has been trying a number of features to boost its user base lately.
Now, in another step towards this direction, the company appears to be exploring a new feature - the option to let you play music videos on the streaming service.
Here is all you need to know about it.
Feature
New video tab on 'Now playing' page
Just recently, popular feature reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who has discovered several in-development features across various apps, found a new 'Video' tab on the 'Now playing' screen of the Spotify app.
The option appears next to Canvas and Album Art tabs and is expected to be the company's way of showing full videos of the songs being played by the users.
Working
Currently, it is not activated for use
While the feature was discovered by Wong, she was not able to try it.
On switching to Video while playing a song, the app shows a simple message that reads: "Thanks for your interest in video. We're still exploring what could happen here."
Clearly, this is a feature that is being tested and could be enabled in the future.
Twitter Post
Here is the screenshot
Other tabs
What about the other two tabs?
Among the other tabs, one shows the typical album art that currently appears on the Spotify player.
Meanwhile, the Canvas tab displays a short, looping animation of sorts, giving a glimpse of the music video. It is provided by artists for songs and plays automatically or by manually tapping the album art button.
To note, not all songs play on Canvas in Spotify.
Integration
Note: Video integration not confirmed
That said, it must be noted that the feature is still being explored and may or may not come in the future, as is the case with experimental features.
However, we think video integration makes a natural addition for Spotify; it will make the app complete and help it take on other players in the music streaming segment, including YouTube Music, Apple Music.