OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 is scheduled to go on another sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
Both handsets sport punch-hole design, premium internals, versatile cameras, and high-refresh AMOLED screen rates. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes as a bonafide flagship, offering support for fast wireless charging as well as water-resistant build quality.
Design and display
OnePlus 8 Pro and 8: At a glance
The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 offers a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, both smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint reader, punch-hole design, and a metal-glass construction.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro camera.
On the front, both the handsets sport a 16MP snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus 8 series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the Pro version has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support.
The duo also houses stereo speakers and support the latest connectivity options.
Price
Pricing and offers
The OnePlus 8 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant whereas the 12GB/256GB stands at Rs. 59,999.
The OnePlus 8 carries a price-tag of Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions cost Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 49,999, respectively.
Coming to sale offers, SBI credit cardholders can avail a discount of Rs. 3,000.