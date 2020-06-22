OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 is scheduled to go on another sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Both handsets sport punch-hole design, premium internals, versatile cameras, and high-refresh AMOLED screen rates. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes as a bonafide flagship, offering support for fast wireless charging as well as water-resistant build quality.

Design and display OnePlus 8 Pro and 8: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 offers a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, both smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint reader, punch-hole design, and a metal-glass construction.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, both the handsets sport a 16MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard model gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the Pro version has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support. The duo also houses stereo speakers and support the latest connectivity options.

Price Pricing and offers