Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A11k in India. The handset is identical to the OPPO A12, which was announced in the country earlier this month.
The A11k gets a waterdrop notch design, dual rear cameras, 4,230mAh battery, and a physical fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is now available for purchase via Amazon and some major offline stores.
Design and display
OPPO A11k: At a glance
The OPPO A11k features a plastic body with waterdrop notched design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.22-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it comes in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO A11k houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP (f/2.4) snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A11k is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
It also offers connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the price?
As for the pocket pinch, the OPPO A11k is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. The handset is now available for purchase via Amazon and other leading offline stores across the country.