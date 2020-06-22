Realme has launched a new 4GB/64GB variant of the Narzo 10A in India at Rs. 9,999. In terms of design, internals, and cameras, it is entirely the same as the 3GB/32GB variant which was launched last month alongside Narzo 10. Further, the new model will go on sale for the first time on June 23 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A features a plastic body, waterdrop notch, and prominent bezels. On the rear, it gets a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in So Blue and So White color options.

Information Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 12MP triple rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10A comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of RAM. The handset runs Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. As for connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket pinch Here's a look at the pricing and availability details