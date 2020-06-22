Apple's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off in a completely unique, online-only format, starting today. The event will bring a bunch of updates for iOS, iPadOS, and other software products, but there are certain capabilities users have been asking for years. Will Apple consider them this time around? Let's look at the odds.

Feature #1 Ability to choose preferred default apps - Likely

It is not yet 100% confirmed but rumors have suggested that the Cupertino giant is planning to let users select third-party apps as defaults on iOS 14. If that happens, you would finally be able to choose apps like Chrome, Spotify, and Gmail for tasks like opening links, playing music, or checking emails - replacing Apple's own preferred set of apps.

Feature #2 Enhanced customization options for home screen - Likely

The new wallpaper is refreshing, but users have long wanted Apple to deliver more customization options on iOS. Now, considering this is Apple, we don't expect major changes to this end, but there could be some tweaks like a new list view option, along with the current grid one, for apps, and the ability to add widgets on the home screen.

Feature #3 Policy changes for App Store - Unlikely

Developers have not been happy with Apple's App Store terms, and it is high time the company changed that. There are many things it could do to this end, starting from cutting down its 30% share to options like offering app side-loading or allowing non-Apple payment within apps. However, it is unlikely that Apple would focus on any of the elements at WWDC.

Feature #4 Multi-user support on iPadOS - Unsure

Apple does not offer multi-user support on iPadOS, which is a big bummer, especially for families that cannot afford multiple devices for all members. There is no surety if that is going to happen (thanks to the lack of iPadOS 14 rumors) but if Apple wants to take on all other players in this arena, it has to start offering this capability.

Feature #5 RCS messaging support for iPhones, iPads - Unlikely