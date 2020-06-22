ASUS ROG Phone 2, which has been unavailable for several weeks now, has finally come back in stock. The gaming handset will go on sale today via Flipkart at 8 pm. Notably, the base-end 8GB RAM variant has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 due to increased GST rates on mobiles and depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 2: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 gets a conventional design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a dual-camera setup. The handset packs a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10 support. Moreover, it gets an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and ultrasonic Air Triggers 2 shoulder buttons.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support as well as stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing The handset now starts at Rs. 39,999