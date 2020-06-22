-
ASUS ROG Phone 2, which has been unavailable for several weeks now, has finally come back in stock. The gaming handset will go on sale today via Flipkart at 8 pm.
Notably, the base-end 8GB RAM variant has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 due to increased GST rates on mobiles and depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.
-
-
Design and display
ASUS ROG Phone 2: At a glance
-
The ASUS ROG Phone 2 gets a conventional design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a dual-camera setup.
The handset packs a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10 support.
Moreover, it gets an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and ultrasonic Air Triggers 2 shoulder buttons.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies.
The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support as well as stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Pricing
The handset now starts at Rs. 39,999
-
The entry-level 8GB/128GB variant of ROG Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 39,999 whereas the top-spec 12GB/512GB model, which was launched at Rs. 59,999, is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 62,999.
There is no exclusive sale offer as such but buyers will be able to avail a 10% discount on HDFC Bank cards during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale which starts from tomorrow.