Realme's upcoming affordable smartphone, the Realme C11, is expected to be launched in Malaysia soon. In the latest development, a marketing poster of the smartphone has leaked online, revealing its design features and key specifications. The poster confirms that Realme C11 will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 will feature a waterdrop notched design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom and a dual-lens rear camera module. The lack of a physical fingerprint scanner suggests users will have to rely on face unlock or password/pattern to unlock the device. Further, it is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and will come in two colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The dual rear camera setup on the Realme C11 is expected to include a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. For selfies, a single 8MP front-facing camera is likely to be present.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G35 processor, which is yet to be announced by MediaTek. The chipset will most likely be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset will house a 5,000mAh battery and should support all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Information Pricing and availability