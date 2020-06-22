Last updated on Jun 22, 2020, 08:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has reduced the prices of its F15 and Reno2 F models by up to Rs. 3,000. With this price revision, the handsets are now available at Rs. 18,990, and Rs. 21,990, respectively.
However, the price cut seems to be applicable to offline markets since both the devices are listed on the e-commerce platforms with their old price tags.
The OPPO F15 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It gets a 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC flash charging support.
The handset has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Separately, the Reno2 F has a notch-less edge-to-edge screen with a pop-up selfie camera. It packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
It is powered by a Helio P70 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. It also gets a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
The device offers a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.