Amid heightened tensions along the LAC, anti-China sentiments have grown significantly in India. People are boycotting Chinese products, burning them on the streets, and pushing the shift to home-made goods. Now, to help with this, a group of Noida-based developers has created an app that tells if a product has actually been made in India or not. Here's more about it.

App 'Made in India' on Android

Available on Android, the app, dubbed Made in India, does exactly what its name suggests - check and confirm whether a product has been made in India. It is pretty straightforward to use and can reveal the origin of any product that carries a barcode. All you need to do is point the camera-based scanner built into the app towards the product code.

Working Works almost instantly, and seamlessly

We tried the app and found it to be working pretty smoothly. There's just one page, where you get two options: a button to open the barcode scanner and an option to enter the number of the code manually. Both instantly displayed the origin country of the products we tried - a sanitizer I never knew was made in Japan, and my China-made smart-band.

Capabilities Tells about products from 115+ countries

On the Google Play Store, the listing of Made In India notes: "You can search and know the details of the products manufactured in 115+ countries. This free application provides an opportunity for those who wish to support and promote local products." At the time of writing, the service had 4.6-stars on the app store with over 1,000 downloads.

Working App looks at companies' registration country, not manufacturing country

Speaking with Business Insider, Mohit Jain, who worked on Made In India, said, "The app shows the origin of the product, so even if it is manufactured in India but the company is registered in China, the app will show that it's a made in China product." Jain made the app in last than a week while working with another software engineer Akshay Tank.

