Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. As for highlights, it offers an in-trend punch-hole design, Snapdragon 720G chipset, 48MP quad rear camera setup, and a solid 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro gets an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and a premium glass body. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes in Tropical Green, Glacier White, and Interstellar Gray colors options.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro houses a 64MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?