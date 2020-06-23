Ahead of its scheduled launch on July 2, specifications and design of Honor's upcoming mid-ranger, the X10 Max, have been leaked on Weibo. As per the tip-off, the smartphone will come with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, 5,000mAh battery, a massive 7.09-inch display, and a 48MP main camera. Separately, a leaked poster has also revealed that it will feature a waterdrop notched screen.

Design and display Honor X10 Max: At a glance

Going by the leaked poster, the Honor X10 Max will sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notched design. On the top edge, there is a microphone unit and a speaker grille, suggesting that the handset may pack stereo speakers. Further, the smartphone is expected to feature a 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X10 Max is rumored to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) secondary camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with LED flash. For selfies, the device is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

According to the leak, the Honor X10 Max will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, connectivity options on the handset may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability