Chinese smartphone maker Realme's budget-range smartphones, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, will be up for grabs today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
To recall, both the handsets were launched last month and have been available via flash sales. However, this is the first time that the newly-launched 4GB/64GB storage variant of the Narzo 10A will be retailing on our shores.
Design and display
Realme Narzo 10 series: At a glance
The Narzo 10 devices have a waterdrop notched design and come with weather-sealed ports. On the rear, they house a multi-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
Both the handsets also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. Further, the Narzo 10 comes in That Green and That White colors while Narzo 10A is offered in So Blue and So White options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Narzo 10 has a quad-camera arrangement including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.
The Narzo 10A gets a triple shooter including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) portrait shooter, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 5MP snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by an Helio G80 processor while the Narzo 10A packs an Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (depending on the variant).
Further, both models pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Pricing
Pricing and offers
The Narzo 10 costs Rs. 11,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB models, respectively.
As for sale offers, on Flipkart, customers can avail 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and 5% discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.