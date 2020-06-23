A few hours ago, Apple hosted its first-ever "virtual" WWDC keynote and unveiled the next-generation of its software products - iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur. All these revamped operating systems promise a lot of capabilities, but iPhone users have long kept an eye out for what the next iOS would look like. Let's find out.

#1 A revamped home screen experience

Throughout these years, the home screen experience of the iPhones has remained more or less the same - only wallpapers changed. Now, to make things different, Apple has introduced widgets for the main home screen; you can choose them from a new gallery, move them, keep different sizes. There is also a new App Library that automatically organizes apps into various categories, like social/entertainment.

AI-powered quirks for widgets and App Library

The gallery features a new 'Smart Stack' widget that uses AI to show a relevant widget according to the time of the day, while the App Library uses AI to categorize apps into groups, including one 'Suggestions' group of frequently used apps.

#2 Picture-in-Picture mode for videos, FaceTime calls

iOS 14 is also bringing a picture-in-picture mode. The feature will leverage screen real estate of your iPhone to show videos, be it a FaceTime call or movie, in a popped-out view - on top of other apps. This way, you can watch movies, attend calls while using other apps. PiP window can also be resized, collapsed into the side for background playback.

#3 A new Siri experience

Since its inception, Siri, whenever triggered, occupied the full screen of the iOS, blocking the context of what was being viewed. Now, with iOS 14, Apple is changing that and redesigning Siri to appear at the bottom of the screen, in a compact animated avatar. The smart assistant is also now capable enough to send audio messages on command.

#4 Apple Clips for the best of apps, whenever needed

Having every app installed for the momentarily use is rather futile, which is why Apple Clips are coming to iOS. The feature will show speedy, card-based snippets of apps to let you use their essential parts, without installing them completely. It shows the option to download the full app and comes integrated with Apple Pay for payments and Sign in with Apple for logins.

#5 Less annoying caller screen, privacy summary, and more

Finally, iOS 14 offers a new caller screen that doesn't take your whole screen when a call comes, like it happens in Android. There is also the much-needed option to pick your own default email and browser app (not other apps), a new offline Translate app, as well as a privacy summary in the App Store that shows what data an app will collect.

A lot more in the package