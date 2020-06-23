OPPO's flagship handset, the Find X2, has gone on sale in India at Rs. 64,990. It comes in a solo 12GB/256GB configuration and can be purchased via Amazon. As for key highlights, the handset comes with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, top-tier internals, and segment-leading 65W fast charging support. Here's everything to know.

Design and display OPPO Find X2 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 5G offers a premium glass-metal body, a punch-hole display with curved edges, and a triple camera setup on the rear side. It also gets an IP54 rating for water-resistance. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. Moreover, it comes in black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass) color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and offers