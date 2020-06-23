Last updated on Jun 23, 2020, 01:27 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
OPPO's flagship handset, the Find X2, has gone on sale in India at Rs. 64,990. It comes in a solo 12GB/256GB configuration and can be purchased via Amazon.
As for key highlights, the handset comes with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, top-tier internals, and segment-leading 65W fast charging support.
Here's everything to know.
The OPPO Find X2 5G offers a premium glass-metal body, a punch-hole display with curved edges, and a triple camera setup on the rear side. It also gets an IP54 rating for water-resistance.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Moreover, it comes in black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass) color options.
The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED dual-tone flash.
On the front, there is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The OPPO Find X2 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO Find X2 5G costs Rs. 64,990 and can be bought on Amazon.in. As for sale offers, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 via HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,600.
