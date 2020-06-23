At WWDC 2020, Apple made plenty of announcements, focusing mainly on the software side of things. But, along with the new feature-packed operating systems, the Cupertino giant also used the virtual show to announce something bigger, something that will change Macs (both laptops and desktops) of the future, forever. It is the all-new ARM-powered Apple Silicon. Here's what it means for Mac lovers.

Explained What is Apple Silicon?

Back in 2005, Steve Jobs had announced that Apple would switch from PowerPC architecture to Intel's x86 based processors. Now, 15 years later, the company has announced it is ditching Intel for its own ARM64-based processors - Apple Silicon. These new chips will be developed in-house, much like the A-series processors of iPhones/iPads, and used across Macs set to debut in the future.

Advantage #1 How this will be useful for you?

Apple's shift to its in-house processor will enable it to integrate its PC hardware and software more closely. The company says the chips will enable new levels of performance and energy efficiency, meaning the systems using the new processors will be blazing fast and consume much less power at the same time. Imagine the difference currently seen between flagship iPhones and other smartphones.

Advantage #2 ARM-based architecture will bring native iOS apps on Macs

While Macs will get their own line of Apple Silicon SoCs with their unique capabilities, the ARM-based architecture, which also powers the A-series processors of the iPhone/iPads, will enable cross-platform apps. This means common architecture would allow native iOS and iPadOS apps to work on Mac, alongside the native apps built into the macOS. Developers will also be able to write such cross-platform apps.

Applications Apps already in the process of being shifted

Many of the core apps of the all-new macOS Big Sur are already in the process of being optimized for Apple Silicon. The company hopes that other developers will also jump on the bandwagon and optimize their apps to work across different Apple platforms, with minimal friction. Microsoft and Adobe are already working on updating their respective applications for the new Apple chips.

Launch When we will see the first Mac with Apple Silicon?