Last updated on Jun 23, 2020, 05:16 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the OPPO Reno3 A, in Japan. It is the latest addition to the Reno 3 lineup which includes the Reno3, Reno3 Pro, and Reno3 Vitality.
The handset offers a Snapdragon 665 chipset, quad rear camera setup, and a 4,025mAh battery. In Japan, the Reno3 A will go on sale starting June 25.
The OPPO Reno3 A features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in Black and White color options.
The OPPO Reno3 A houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera.
The OPPO Reno3 A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,025mAh battery.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
In Japan, the OPPO Reno3 A is priced at JPY 39,800 (approx. Rs. 28,100) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant and will go on sale starting June 25. However, as of now, there is no word on the arrival of the handset in other markets.
