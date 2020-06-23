OPPO has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the OPPO Reno3 A, in Japan. It is the latest addition to the Reno 3 lineup which includes the Reno3, Reno3 Pro, and Reno3 Vitality. The handset offers a Snapdragon 665 chipset, quad rear camera setup, and a 4,025mAh battery. In Japan, the Reno3 A will go on sale starting June 25.

Design and display OPPO Reno3 A: At a glance

The OPPO Reno3 A features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Black and White color options.

Information OPPO Reno3 A sports a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO Reno3 A houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno3 A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,025mAh battery. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?