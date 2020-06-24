According to a report by TizenHelp, Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out certain camera features for the Galaxy A51 which were not present in the One UI 2.1 firmware. The new update brings features such as Single Take, My filters, and Night hyper-lapse while also carrying the latest June 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The update comes with version number A515FXXU3BTF4 and has a download size of 336MB. It is currently being rolled out in Malaysia. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >Software update, and click to see if the update has arrived for your device.

Design and Display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup within a rectangular frame. The device gets a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A51 gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it packs a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood