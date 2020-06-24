Last updated on Jun 24, 2020, 12:17 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
According to a report by TizenHelp, Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out certain camera features for the Galaxy A51 which were not present in the One UI 2.1 firmware.
The new update brings features such as Single Take, My filters, and Night hyper-lapse while also carrying the latest June 2020 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
The update comes with version number A515FXXU3BTF4 and has a download size of 336MB. It is currently being rolled out in Malaysia. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >Software update, and click to see if the update has arrived for your device.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup within a rectangular frame.
The device gets a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The Galaxy A51 gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
On the front, it packs a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.1, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
