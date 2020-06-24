Taiwanese tech giant ASUS, in association with Tencent Games, will unveil its flagship ROG Phone 3 in July, the company has announced. Further, according to recent leaks, the upcoming gaming handset will retain the design of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, but undergo extensive customization as well as pack in more punch. Here's what we know so far.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

Like its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is expected to sport a conventional display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset should house a dual-camera setup. It also tipped to sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. For biometric authentication, the handset is likely to offer an in-display fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The dual rear camera setup on the ROG Phone 3 is rumored to include a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, the handset is expected to get a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The ROG Phone 3 will come with an octa-core 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It should run on Android 10 and is likely to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?