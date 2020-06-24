Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. A couple of days back, the handset received a price hike of Rs. 500, and now it carries a starting price of Rs. 16,999. As for key highlights, the phone offers a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 64MP quad-camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass splash-proof body, a punch-hole design, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?